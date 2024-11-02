Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Nina Cook •
Updated: 02 Nov 2024 • 22:39 • 1 minute read
Canjáyar, home of Villa María, a heritage garden connecting Almería to Granada’s Alhambra. | Credit: Wikipedia
Nestled in the Alpujarra Almeriense, Villa María is a 1,400-square-metre garden that offers a unique link between Almería and the Alhambra in Granada.
This lush space, rich in history and vegetation, was declared a site of provincial heritage interest in 2003 and stands as the largest active garden of its kind in Almería.
Among its many treasures is the rare Moorish myrtle, once found in the gardens of the Alhambra, now only seen here and at the Carmen de los Mártires in Granada. Towering above are a 150-year-old cypress and magnolia, visible from throughout the town, adding to the garden’s mystical charm.
The garden also contains architectural features reminiscent of Alpujarra’s past, including ancient irrigation channels, shaded pergolas, and a traditional “courting window.” María Teresa Navarro, a botany professor at the University of Málaga and custodian of the family estate, has dedicated herself to documenting and preserving this historical site, with the support of historian Joaquín Gaona.
“I don’t want it to be lost like other gardens,” Navarro said, determined to keep the garden, which dates back over 150 years, as a symbol of Alpujarra’s rich heritage.
The local government and the Junta de Andalucía have expressed their commitment to preserving this living legacy. Mayor Antonia Urrutia and Culture Delegate Juan José Alonso recently visited Villa María to explore ways to ensure its future preservation and continued cultural significance.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
