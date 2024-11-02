Zurgena to host first Youth Day

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
"The goal is to celebrate youth, a divine treasure, as the saying goes"—Mayor of Zurgena. | Credit: Ayuntamiento de Zurgena/fb.
The town of Zurgena is set to hold its inaugural Youth Day event, aimed at bringing together young people from the community and neighbouring areas in a day filled with activities, social interaction, and educational opportunities.
Although a specific date is yet to be confirmed, the event is expected to take place between late November and early December.
Zurgena’s mayor, Domingo Trabalón, met recently with Diego Martínez, the Almería representative for the Andalusian Youth Institute, to finalise details. The Andalusian government will provide financial support of €2,400 to €3,000 for the event, which will feature a variety of informative stands, safety demonstrations, and social activities. Highlights include a complimentary paella, a flamenco and zumba dance showcase, and a DJ performance to close the event.
Mayor Trabalón expressed that the event’s goal is to foster a positive environment that combines education, community, and safety. Stands will provide information on issues such as drug and alcohol awareness, and local police will lead demonstrations, giving participants insight into their day-to-day responsibilities. The event aims not only to engage the youth but also to provide a platform for learning in a relaxed, enjoyable setting.
If held on a weekday, the town hopes to involve local schools, continuing their ongoing collaboration on topics like road safety and digital literacy. Should the event fall on a weekend, invitations will be extended to neighbouring towns to encourage broader participation.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
