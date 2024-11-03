A Gastronomic Journey at No-Mad

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Fish is a speciality at No-Mad
Credit: no-mad.es
If you are looking to try somewhere new and live near or in Albir, then you can’t go wrong with No-Mad.
Promising a journey of gastronomic delight, their menu is designed to surprise your senses with delicious tastes, succulent flavours, and opulent aromas that are guaranteed to satisfy.
As well as their exciting food menu, they also offer a wide choice of wines, including many from this region that they consider to be as innovative as their dishes. Speaking of their dishes, they offer an increasingly popular poke bowl for the health-conscious among you. If you have not yet tried this dish, originally from Hawaii, you are in for a treat.
Made from the most natural ingredients, it contains rice and marinated raw fish, accompanied by a healthy selection of vegetables, and wakame seaweed. There is also a vegetarian option where the fish is replaced with falafel.
Maintaining the healthy eating theme, one of No-Mad’s specialities is fish, which is cooked to perfection as you might expect. Forget your everyday fish choices and sample something more exotic to truly tantalise the taste buds. For example, they pride themselves on their bluefin tuna tataki sealed with black and white toasted sesame.
Those who have already discovered No-Mad return time and again, so this restaurant is extremely popular. To avoid disappointment, it is highly recommended that you make a booking, and you can do that very easily via their website,
