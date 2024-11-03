By Catherine McGeer • Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 7:07 • 1 minute read

From Barracks to Boutique Image: Cartagena.es

EXCITING news for Cartagena. AC Hotels by Marriott is setting its sights on creating a new hotel at the historic Fajardo Battery, a project led by Mayor Noelia Arroyo.

A Historic site with new potential

This project aims to protect the city’s military heritage while boosting tourism.

Mayor Arroyo is currently in talks with the Ministry of Defence to acquire the military complex, which includes the Fajardo Barracks and its armouries. The goal is to develop a hotel that honours the area’s history while offering a high-quality experience for visitors.

Catalán’s impressions and future plans

Antonio Catalán, the president of AC Hotels, recently visited the site and was impressed by its stunning views and prime location. He believes the new hotel could rank among the top ten in Spain, stating, ‘We have similar hotels in Santiago de Compostela and Granada, but this spot has something special.’

Looking ahead: Cartagena’s promising future

At a recent event hosted by an economic association, Catalán confirmed that AC Hotels plans to enter the competition for this exciting project. Mayor Arroyo is optimistic, saying, ‘We want to turn our defensive heritage into quality hotels that make Cartagena a top destination in the world.’

