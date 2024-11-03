By Nina Cook • Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 16:59 • 1 minute read

Almería's population is expected to increase by almost 25% over the next 15 years. | Credit: iStock

In the coming decades, Almería is poised for a profound transformation, as its population is projected to approach one million residents by 2039.

Currently home to 761,869 people, Almería is expected to grow by nearly 25%, reaching an estimated 949,233 residents over the next 15 years. This increase is not just a statistic—it represents a significant shift in the region’s social and cultural fabric, driven largely by a rising foreign-born population.

Increasingly multicultural Almería

Today, foreign residents make up 24.4% of Almería’s population, a percentage expected to climb to 35% by 2039. This dynamic surge contrasts with the 7.1% growth rate projected for those born in Spain, highlighting how immigration is reshaping the region’s demographic landscape.

This trend brings both challenges and opportunities. As the population expands, the demand for public services—particularly in healthcare, education, and housing—will intensify. Schools will see new languages and cultural perspectives, while healthcare services may need to adapt to the diverse needs of an increasingly international community. City planners and policymakers are tasked with not only expanding infrastructure but also creating an inclusive environment that celebrates this multicultural growth.

Beyond logistics, the city’s streets, markets, and festivals may increasingly reflect a global mosaic, blending local heritage with the customs and stories of newcomers. Almería stands at the brink of an exciting era, one where diversity will not only shape its numbers but enrich its spirit, potentially transforming it into one of Spain’s most vibrant multicultural regions.

