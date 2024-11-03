Ambassador Visit: The Netherlands

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Donna Williams •
Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 22:12
• 1 minute read
Dutch Ambassador visits La Nucia
Credit:lanucia.es
On October 22, Roel Nieuwenkamp, the ambassador of the Netherlands to Spain, made an important visit to La Nucia, a municipality known for its vibrant Dutch community.
The gathering was held in the Camilo Cano pavilion and was attended by notable local figures including Jessica Gommans, the Councillor for Foreign Residents in La Nucia, and Erik de Haan, the honorary consul in Alicante.
This visit marked the second time Ambassador Nieuwenkamp had come to La Nucia. It reflects the municipality’s significance as a hub for Dutch expatriates, with a thriving population that significantly contributes to the local culture and economy. The presence of the Nederlands Business Centrum (NBC) further underscores the municipality’s appeal to Dutch nationals.
During his visit, Ambassador Nieuwenkamp engaged in extensive discussions about the unique needs and concerns of the local Dutch community. He met with various stakeholders, including club presidents, business leaders, and other prominent individuals connected to the Netherlands. This working meeting aimed not only to gather insights into the specific challenges faced by the community but also to foster stronger relationships between Dutch residents and local authorities and businesses.
Currently, La Nucia boasts over 1,300 registered Dutch residents, a figure that highlights the municipality’s importance as a haven for Dutch nationals. Jessica Gommans expressed her gratitude for the ambassador’s visit, emphasising the value of maintaining strong ties with the Dutch community.
Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.