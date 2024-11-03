By Nina Cook • Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 21:21 • 1 minute read

"Tu Mejor Momento es Vivirlo en Invierno", an initiative designed to highlight the town’s natural beauty year-round. | Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojácar

Building on last year’s success, the Mojácar Town Council has launched a free, comprehensive outdoor activity program, Tu Mejor Momento es Vivirlo en Invierno (“The best moment to experience it is in winter”).

Running every weekend from now until May 2025, the initiative invites locals and tourists to make the most of Mojácar’s mild winter climate through a variety of engaging activities suitable for all ages.

The program features guided hiking routes every weekend, with registration required by phoning 950 615 025 before 11:00 a.m. each Friday. These hikes offer a chance to explore Mojácar’s scenic landscapes with insights into the local flora, fauna, and history.

Additionally, there are open yoga sessions on the beach, providing a serene experience alongside the soothing sound of the sea, without the need for prior booking. For families, dedicated skating areas offer a playful activity for children, encouraging quality outdoor time away from screens.

Tourism Councillor María Gracia Alarcón expressed enthusiasm for the initiative: “We want everyone to discover Mojácar in winter—a perfect time for nature, sports, and relaxation.” Mayor Francisco García added, “Through these free activities, we aim to promote active tourism while enhancing residents’ wellbeing by offering year-round enjoyment of our unique surroundings.”

This initiative invites locals and visitors to enjoy the town’s natural beauty and relaxed atmosphere beyond the summer season, suggesting that it might be even more enjoyable during this cooler time of the year.

