Bar lock-in, San Pedro

Firefighters had to break down the door.
Credit: Bomberos Marbella, X.
For some a dream, for others an absolute nightmare: On Tuesday night, October 29, a man walking down a street in San Pedro de Alcántara was so desperate to spend a penny that he nipped into a bar late at night to take a tinkle.
Little did he know that the bar was about to close. None of the staff had seen him stealthily enter; he was careful. There were signs stating that the toilets were for customers only. When he came out of the toilets, the establishment was in darkness. Oblivious to his presence, the owner of the well-known gastro bar locked up with the man still inside the lavatory.
He immediately did what he knew was right and telephoned the local police on 092. However, in his rush, he hadn’t noticed the name of the bar and so could not indicate where he needed to be rescued from. Eventually, the police worked out in which bar the man was and went to let him out. The officers made several attempts to locate the owner of the bar, but without luck.
Eventually, the fire brigade was called in to break down the door. The trapped man remained inside the San Pedro establishment for a good hour until the emergency services were able to free him. On exiting, he only said to the police outside ‘All I wanted was a pee.’
