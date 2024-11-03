By Linda Hall • Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 11:50 • 3 minutes read

CAIXABANK: Will start selling cryptocurrency in January 2025 Credit: Pixabay/Photographersupreme

Not-so-cryptic CaixaBank will start selling cryptocurrency to its clients in January 2025.

The bank is at present waiting for the new European MiCa regulations controlling crypto-assets, crypto-assets issuers and crypto-asset service providers that will come into effect on January 1.

Sources explained that CaixaBank is especially interested in young investors who are familiar with technology and innovation. For that reason, the bank is likely to make crypto-assets available on Imagin, its digital platform which has 4.3 million users and is aimed specifically at the under-30s.

Nor is CaixaBank the only high street bank offering a crypto service in 2025, as Santander and BBVA are also finalising their own plans and offers.

Shaky wheels Spanish factories produced 205,420 vehicles in September, a fall of 2.4 per cent on August, manufacturers’ association Anfac announced.

During the first nine months of this year, approximately 1.8 million cars rolled off the assembly lines, 1.6 per cent down on the same period in 2023.

September was the fifth consecutive month of declining production, owing to sluggish sales in Europe, the principal market for Spanish vehicles.

Electric and hybrid vehicles fell by 25 per cent to 21,838 units, with hybrids accounting for 11,234 vehicles.

Nuclear reaction Cleaning up the Sellafield nuclear waste site will soar to £136 billion (€163 billion).

According to the National Audit Office (NAO) Sellafield failed to show that it offered value for money, as projects to repair buildings that house radioactive material have overrun both their timetable and schedule.

With spending costing more than £2.7 billion (€3.23 billion) a year, Sellafield was a cause of “tension” with the Treasury, the NAO said.

Just right The International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased its 2024 growth prediction for Spain by half a percentage point to 2.9 per cent.

This is one percentage point above the IMF’s forecast six months ago and also two points above the Spanish government’s prediction, as tourism and the property sector have cushioned the country from the worldwide manufacturing crisis.

The IMF’s latest report put Spain ahead of the UK (1.1 per cent), France (1.1 per cent), Italy (0.7 per cent) and Germany (0.0 per cent).

With inflation due to fall from 2.8 per cent to 1.9 per cent, Spain has also been described elsewhere as a “Goldilocks economy” that is neither too hot nor too cold.

Takeover scrutiny The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is investigating the £3.3 billion (€3.9 billion) Britvic takeover by Carlsberg.

The regulator must now decide whether the deal could reduce competition in the UK market.

Britvic, which makes Robinsons squashes, R White’s lemonade and J20, finally accepted £13.15 (€15.77) per share after rebuffing previous Carlsberg offers which it rejected as undervaluing the company.

Referring to the investigation, Carlsberg said this was a “normal process” and looked forward to working with the CMA “as it progresses.”

Should the CMA approve the takeover, the Danish brewer expects to complete the transaction in early 2025.

Boohoo plans Fashion retailer Boohoo is planning a reorganisation that could involve selling Karen Millen and Debenhams.

Boohoo paid £18.2 million (€21.8 million) for Karen Millen in 2019 and in 2021 spent £55 million (€65.9 million) on acquiring the Debenhams department store brand and website.

Analysts predicted that Boohoo would probably divest itself of both brands and focus on a younger market, after both Karen Millen and Debenhams failed to have the expected impact on shoppers once they were only available online.

Weighty profits Novo Nordisk Pharma reported sales of €473 million in 2023, an increase of 19 per cent on the previous year.

The Spanish subsidiary of Novo Nordisk, the Danish company whose diabetes medications Ozempic and Wegovy now lead a double life as weight-loss drugs, announced that profits rose by 33 per cent to €17.79 million in 2023.

Novo Nordisk Pharma, which also revealed that Wegovy will be available in Spain after May 1, 2025, said it expected to see increased sales and reduced overheads next year