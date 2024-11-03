Canillas de Aceituno: A rising star in rural travel

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Published: 03 Nov 2024
Málaga’s Hidden Villages
CANILLAS DE ACEITUNO, a beautiful white-washed village in inland Axarquia, is located in the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara, and Alhama Natural Park.
Known for its pretty streets lined with colourful flower pots, this village is the perfect spot to unwind and is making a name for itself in the world of travel. This rural town is popping up more and more on travel blogs and websites and with good reason.
Food lovers will find plenty to enjoy here, especially the local specialties: chivo (goat) cooked in a wood oven and morcilla (blood sausage). Both dishes showcase the region’s culinary heritage, with morcilla even having its own festival! With a mild average temperature of 17ºC throughout the year, Canillas de Aceituno attracts visitors looking for both great food and outdoor adventures.
The village’s name reflects its history, coming from the Latin word Cann-illae for ‘reed area’ and the Arabic Azeytuni for dyed silk. This rich heritage adds to the village’s charm. Nature fans can explore the Puente del Saltillo trail, a scenic 9-kilometre route that features the impressive Saltillo Bridge, one of the longest suspension bridges in Spain.
With its delicious traditional dishes and stunning landscapes, Canillas de Aceituno is a must-visit for anyone looking to experience the best of both gastronomy and nature.
