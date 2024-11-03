Canillas de Aceituno: A rising star in rural travel

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 11:11 • 1 minute read

Málaga’s Hidden Villages Image: Shutterstock/ Evan Frank

CANILLAS DE ACEITUNO, a beautiful white-washed village in inland Axarquia, is located in the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara, and Alhama Natural Park.

A village rich in history and natural beauty

Known for its pretty streets lined with colourful flower pots, this village is the perfect spot to unwind and is making a name for itself in the world of travel. This rural town is popping up more and more on travel blogs and websites and with good reason.

Authentic flavours: Canillas de Aceituno’s culinary delights

Food lovers will find plenty to enjoy here, especially the local specialties: chivo (goat) cooked in a wood oven and morcilla (blood sausage). Both dishes showcase the region’s culinary heritage, with morcilla even having its own festival! With a mild average temperature of 17ºC throughout the year, Canillas de Aceituno attracts visitors looking for both great food and outdoor adventures.

From Latin and Arabic roots: The story behind the village name

The village’s name reflects its history, coming from the Latin word Cann-illae for ‘reed area’ and the Arabic Azeytuni for dyed silk. This rich heritage adds to the village’s charm. Nature fans can explore the Puente del Saltillo trail, a scenic 9-kilometre route that features the impressive Saltillo Bridge, one of the longest suspension bridges in Spain.

A relaxing rural getaway

With its delicious traditional dishes and stunning landscapes, Canillas de Aceituno is a must-visit for anyone looking to experience the best of both gastronomy and nature.

