Contrast and coupling – Paintings in La Cala

By Adam Woodward • Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 17:27 • 1 minute read

Villarroel & Coppel's works. Credit: Villarroel & Coppel, Facebook.

Margarita Villarroel and Javier Coppel are two artists exhibiting fifty works at the Caleño Cultural Centre in La Cala de Mijas until November 18.

In the exhibition, the couple show radically different elements of their styles, along with a crossover in how they both influence each other. Both painters reveal the influence of pop art, yet both artists have radically different starting points: most of Coppel’s works are colourful and bold panoramas cluttered with famous faces similar in style to the Sgt Peppers album sleeve, while Villarroel’s works are more intimate, small and delicately executed, focused on the human form.

It is precisely the contradictory yet complementary nature of the two together that makes for a great exhibition well worth visiting.

Villarroel is exhibiting about 40 works, while her husband Coppel 12. Neither are professional painters, but this lends a more accessible and less stuffy ambiance to the show.

The exhibition can be visited until Monday, November 18 in La Cala de Mijas. Opening hours are 9am to 10pm, Monday to Friday, and 10am to 8pm weekends. Entry is free.