By Letara Draghia • Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 23:41 • 1 minute read

Yellow and orange alerts in Spain. Credit: AEMET

Heavy rain continues to wreak havoc in Spain, with flash flooding in Alicante and Altea. The rainfall has left residents and tourists in a state of heightened alert.

This severe weather comes just days after catastrophic floods in Valencia that have now claimed at least 217 lives, according to the latest reports.

Now, authorities in Altea have conducted their first rescue operations, including the rescue of a man trapped in his car under an underpass as floodwaters emerged, as reported by Informacion ES.

Flash flooding and road closures in Altea

The downpour in Altea exceeded 28 liters per square meter in a mere five minutes. ES reports that authorities are taking extreme precautions, cutting off access to high-risk areas and urging residents in Marina Baixa and Marina Alta to exercise “maximum caution.”

The DANA weather phenomenon has been battering the Valencian Community with intense rain and lightning along the coast, particularly from La Vila Joiosa through Benidorm to Altea.

According to AEMET (Spain’s State Meteorological Agency), these storms are progressing northward, impacting the entire coastline and pre-coastal areas. Unlike the flood-producing rainstorm on Tuesday, which was extensive and persistent over inland areas, Sunday’s storm has been more focused on coastal areas and is moving rather than being stationary.

The aftermath in Valencia

Meanwhile, Valencia continues to contend with the aftermath of Spain’s deadliest floods, which have now claimed 217 lives. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has sent in more troops and said, “The government is going to mobilize all the resources necessary as long as they are needed.”

As climate change intensifies across Europe, Spain has seen a rise in extreme weather events, with meteorologists attributing the severity of recent downpours to warming seas around the Mediterranean. These warm waters increase the rate of evaporation, fueling torrential rains that have become all too common. AEMET has warned of heavy rain in Castellón, issuing an orange alert for further possible flooding in the coming days.

For expatriates and locals, the focus remains on safety as Spain endures one of its most challenging weather events in recent history.