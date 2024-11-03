Feria Outlet – biggest shopping event in Torremolinos

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Bargain hunting in Torremolinos.
Credit: Feria Outlet Malaga
For those who can’t wait for Black Friday, Torremolinos is holding the biggest cut-price outlet sale at the Palacio de Congresos from Friday, November 8.
It will be the largest outlet event in the Costa del Sol, with more brands than ever before, new spaces to enjoy, more discounts than ever, more fun, and plenty of raffles and surprises. Christmas shopping has begun early this year.
There will be irresistible discounts from major brands of cosmetics, fashion, skiwear, skate wear, sports clothes, children’s clothes, accessories, trainers, footwear, and home furnishings, and as well, to make it a full day out, visitors can enjoy a plethora of gastronomic suggestions, a free daycare service for the littlest ones, along with children’s entertainment, and raffles worth up to €1000 in purchases.
The organisers are touting some of the best prices in cosmetics and makeup at the lowest possible prices, and also a section dedicated to accessories including sunglasses, jewellery, bags and backpacks, and jewellery.
Feria Outlet Malaga is offering discounts of up to 80 percent on top brands on November 8, 9, and 10 at the Torremolinos Palacio de Congresos, presenting brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, The North Face, and many more.
