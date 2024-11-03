By Adam Woodward • Updated: 03 Nov 2024 • 22:28 • 1 minute read

Pedro Salvador & Juan Salvador contemplate defeat. Credit: JM

Hospital Ochoa CB Marbella suffered their first defeat of the Tercera División FEB season in a hard-fought match against OH!TELS ULB.

The game, played at the Municipal Pavilion in La Línea de la Concepción, ended 73-66 in favour of the home team. Despite the effort and solid teamwork, CB Marbella couldn’t overcome OH!TELS ULB during the most critical moments.

The match started off neck and neck, with a first quarter score of 17-12 in favour of Marbella. However, OH!TELS ULB made adjustments and gained control in the second and third quarters, ending those periods 22-16 and 17-15 respectively, to pull ahead.

The fourth quarter saw CB Marbella fighting back, but the hosts held on to their lead. Key performances included centre Chris Mortellaro, who contributed 8 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, demonstrating his strength on the paint. Juan Luis Cebrián Rosas led the team in scoring 14 points, while both Luis Rodríguez Sánchez and Justinas Leganovic added 12 points each, keeping the offence competitive.

This loss provides an opportunity for CB Marbella to learn and improve as they move forward. The team showed resilience, and they are determined to come back stronger in the upcoming games.

CB Marbella return home to the Carlos Cabezas Pavilion on Saturday, November 9 at 5.30pm to take on the visiting Melilla Ciudad Del Deporte Enrique Soler.