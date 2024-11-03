By Adam Woodward • Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 13:16 • 2 minutes read

Virginia Westhead, Jorge Postigo, Nathanial Amos & councillor Mario Bravo. Credit: EWN

The British Foreign Office is urging all Brits living in Spain to ensure they have exchanged their old residency cards for the TIE card as soon as possible, warning that problems lie ahead for those who don’t.

Nathaniel Amos, representative of the UK Foreign Office in London, was in La Cala de Mijas to speak to an audience of 200 British expats at the Tenencía de la Alcaldía on the new Entry/Exit System (EES) and why it is important that UK residents have a TIE identity card, as many still don’t.

According to the British Embassy in Madrid, in June of 2024, 200,000 British residents in Spain still had not exchanged their old green ID cards or paper certificates for the new biometric TIE identity cards. Previously, it was thought that it was not essential to exchange the old ID formats that demonstrate the right to remain in Spain. However, with the new EES system about to come in, travelling anywhere out of the Schengen area, even briefly, Brits without a TIE could suffer big problems trying to return.

What is EES?

EES is a Schengen zone system run by the EU in order to make the external Schengen border more secure. It is an IT system operated at all Schengen borders and it will apply to all non-EU nationals who do not need a visa to travel. It does not change any of the rules on immigration; it simply makes their enforcement more rigorous. Certain member states have previously applied more discretion, but now they will be obliged to be much stricter, especially with regards to the 90-day rule. The date for its implementation was supposed to be November 2024, but it has been put back and will probably not go live until early 2025.

EES will, once it comes in, replace passport stamping with an electronic record. As an example, Amos gave the situation of travelling from the UK to Spain. On arrival at the UK airport, there will be a sort of kiosk where you will be asked for biometric data, such as a biometric photograph, which will create an electronic file for you, and then that data sits in the EES system for 3 years. The file will record the exact time when a person has entered the Schengen zone and activate an automated calendar ticking away in the background, which can be consulted online.

Is EES different from ETIAS?

For those who have ever travelled to Asia, they will be familiar with a system in which travellers must get a preauthorised kind of visa. ETIAS is similar and will apply to UK nationals. This will come in at some point after EES. He highlighted that any website currently offering ETIAS is a fraud, and to please report it.

Why should it matter to you?

If you are registered living in Spain, you are exempt from the EES system, but only if you are a holder of a TIE card, which already contains your biometric data. Without a TIE, you will be put into the EES system. It could be a problem because the automatic calculator will start ticking for you and the system will automatically think you have outstayed your welcome in Spain, and is likely to cause you problems.

No one knows yet what those problems will be, but in a worst-case scenario, it could mean a Schengen travel ban and a court case to get back into the EU again. For this reason, he urged those who have not got a TIE yet, to do so. Better, get a move on.