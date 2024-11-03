Glory to Ukraine: A presentation at the EUWMA

By Donna Williams • Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 18:11 • 1 minute read

Anna Martynovskaya presenting at EUWMA Credit: Margaret Hales

On October 18, the European Union of Women Marina Alta (EUWMA) focused on Ukrainian women, particularly on their hopes and dreams for the future.

When you consider that 12 million Ukrainians have had to leave their homes, 4 million have had to leave their home country and 30,000 have now come to Spain, this seems a very poignant topic choice.

The event took place at the Javea Golf Club, and Anna Martynovskaya, the well-respected artist now living in Javea, opened it. She shared how her mother still lives in Donetsk, her house flattened by bombing, and of her work helping children in Javea cope with their trauma. There was a true sense of solidarity across borders and languages as the audience listened with interest and a degree of sadness.

The EUWMA presentation included a moving film: Women

In addition to some very moving talks, the evening also included a special showing of the film Women, which depicts the lives of three refugee women and their children. Thanks to the marvels of modern technology, the audience was then able to connect to the film producer, Lora Arkypenko, for a Q&A session.

Some delicious tapas, including borscht and cake with cherry sauce, brought the evening to a close.

If you would like to join this group of go-getting women for their next event on November 27, or indeed their self-defence class on November 29, contact euwmarinaalta@gmail.com.

