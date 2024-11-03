By Donna Williams • Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 20:40 • 1 minute read

Alfas prepares to experience the Jubilee and Holy Christ of Good Success Credit:lalfas.es

From November 7 to 10, l’Alfas del Pi will come alive with its vibrant festivities celebrating the Jubilee and the Holy Christ of Good Success.

This year, the celebrations will kick off a bit earlier, during the weekend of November 2 and 3, with a series of exciting pre-festival events designed to get everyone in the festive spirit.

The festival’s agenda is packed with recreational activities suitable for all age groups, featuring a wide range of entertainment. Families can look forward to children’s attractions, and musical performances encompassing various genres. Additionally, fun-filled competitions, grand parades, traditional dances, and delightful aperitifs and snacks will be offered throughout the celebration.

An impressive number of participants—44 local groups, known as peñas, and over a thousand supportive members, including both adults and children—are expected to engage in the Jubilee and Holy Christ of Good Success festivities.

The official start of the Good Success Festivities will be November 7

The official kickoff of the festivities will occur on Thursday November 7, marked by a vibrant Humour Parade. This exciting day will be followed by a floral offering to the Holy Christ of Good Success on Friday November 8.

On Saturday November 9, the Day of the Blessed Sacrament will be celebrated, culminating in the most significant day for the residents of l’Alfas, the Day of the Holy Christ of Good Success, on Sunday November 10.

Full details of the programme can be found by visiting this website.

