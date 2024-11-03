Jazz legend plays Malaga

By Adam Woodward • Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 21:30 • 1 minute read

Pat Metheny, Jazz guitar icon. Credit: Teatro Cervantes.

As a finale to the Malaga Jazz Festival, legend of Jazz guitar, Pat Metheny will be paying a rare visit to the Costa del Sol capital.

With his tight-rope walk between experimentation and concessions to the masses, this is perhaps the guitarist who has most successfully represented the various corners of Jazz-Rock Fusion.

Already from his participation in the quintet of the vibraphonist Gary Burton he showed his own style combined the usual loose and flexible articulation of brass instrumentalists with a rhythmic and harmonic sensitivity – a form of playing and improvising Modern Jazz in conception but deeply rooted in the traditions of Jazz and its melody, swing and blues.

Over time, this 20-Grammy-winning musician has continued to redefine the genre using new technologies and enhancing the improvised and sound character of his instrument. His versatility is almost incomparable – he has performed with artists as diverse as Steve Reich, Herbie Hancock, Jim Hall, Milton Nascimento, and David Bowie and has composed works for solo guitar, small ensembles, electric and acoustic instruments, large orchestras, and ballet pieces.

Despite his monolithic fame in the world of Jazz, Pat Metheny will offer an intimate concert in Malaga in which he will play more than a dozen different guitars, but not at the same time.

Pat Metheny is playing Teatro Cervantes Echegaray in Malaga on Saturday, November 9. Tickets range from €22 to €75 and are available from teatrocervantes.com.