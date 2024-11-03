By Letara Draghia • Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 22:34 • 2 minutes read

King Charles and Queen Camilla. Credit: Shutterstock, Rodwey 2004

King Charles and the Duchy of Lancaster are profiting from land used by the NHS, schools, charities, and the Ministry of Defence.

A recent investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches, has shed light on the financial dealings of the British royal family. Here’s a breakdown of the findings that have raised questions about royal finances.

NHS charged £11 million for ambulance storage

The Duchy of Lancaster – a private estate of land, property and other assets owned by the Sovereign – rents out a warehouse to Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust. For 15 years of use, the total rental fee is £11.4 million (€13.54 million). This cost is a significant burden on an already financially strained NHS. In addition, the rent charged by the Duchy for this two-storey warehouse is 67 per cent higher than the previous rent paid by the Metropolitan Police, as reported by Mail Online

Profits made from schools, prisons and the military for the Sovereign

Beyond the NHS, the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall have secured several deals with other public services, totalling at least £50 million (€59.7 million). The Ministry of Justice pays £37.5 million (€44.8 million) over 25 years to use Dartmoor prison, though the facility remains empty due to radon gas concerns.

In Devon, a primary school is paying £300,000 (€358,743) in a long-term lease with the Duchy of Cornwall, while another school near Bath pays £60,000 (€71,749) over a 25-year term.

The Duchies also charge the Ministry of Defence for training access to Dartmoor land, despite King Charles’ role as head of the Armed Forces and Prince William’s position as a lieutenant colonel in the British Army.

The investigation further reveals that even charitable organisations associated with the royal family are being charged millions in rent. For example, charities like Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie Cancer Care, where King Charles is a patron, rent space in London on Duchy-owned property. Over the last 19 years, these properties have reportedly generated at least £22 million (€26.3 million) in income from charities alone.

The Duchies are exempt from corporation taxes

Currently, the Duchies are exempt from corporation taxes due to their private status, even though they generate substantial income from public funds. While both King Charles and Prince William pay income tax on Duchy earnings, there is no public disclosure of the exact amounts.

These investigation details have arrived shortly after the £40 billion (€47.8 billion) tax hike announced in Rachel Reeves’ recent Labour budget. For British taxpayers, the revelations raise questions about the role of public funds and whether the royal family should increase its financial transparency.

View all monarchy news.