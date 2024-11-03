By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 10:01 • 1 minute read

Image: Royal British Legion.

The Torrevieja Branch of The Royal British Legion will hold its Armistice Day Service on Monday, November 11.

The service will take place at La Inmaculada Concepción Church located in the main square of Torrevieja.

Veterans are requested to arrive by 10:00.AM if they wish to march into the church with the Standards.

Last Post

Others attending the service should be seated by 10:15.AM so the service can begin at 10:30.AM allowing for the Last Post to be played at 11:00.AM.

The Torrevieja Pipes & Drums will accompany the Standards, while the Phoenix International Band will provide music throughout the service.

Dignitaries expected to attend include the Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolori Sanchez, along with other officials from the Town Hall and Army Surgeons from the military base.

Wreath Ceremony

After the service, there will be a wreath and cross-laying ceremony at the small cenotaph next to La Siesta Church, followed by a lunch at the Rendezvous Restaurant.

This year’s Poppy Collections will take place at Ciudad Fish & Chips from 4:00.PM to 8:00.PM, Monday to Saturday, and at Food Co. daily from 10:00.AM to 6:00.PM.

Poppy Boxes and Poppies are also being distributed to various locations throughout the Torrevieja and Orihuela Costa areas.