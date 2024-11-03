Lions Spotlight: Teulada Moraira Branch

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Donna Williams •
Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 16:01
• 1 minute read
Lions Den charity shop
Credit: tmlions.com
The Lions organisation is a global network, recognised as the largest service organisation in the world.
It boasts over 1.4 million individuals who share a common passion for effecting positive change. Within this vast framework, the Teulada Moraira Lions stand out as a small yet vibrant local group composed entirely of dedicated volunteers.
In September 2024, they proudly celebrated the 10th anniversary of the opening of their charity shop. Since the charity shop’s inception in 2014, its fundraising efforts have yielded an impressive total of €287,524.
While they have undertaken to support many charitable organisations, one standout achievement occurred in 2023 when they were able to donate €25,000 to the Teulada Alzheimer’s Foundation. This funding, in turn, was put towards a new minibus, facilitating better transport for patients, as well as a new body hoist designed to improve the comfort and care provided to both patients and staff.
Furthermore, their commitment to safety has led to the donation of portable defibrillators to various local entities, including Moraira Paddle Club, Civil Protection in Benitachell, the community swimming pool, and three units to the local police station.
These are just two of the numerous causes that they have provided financial assistance to over the years. So if you are inspired and want to join them contact David on WhatsApp 634 369 705 or Janet by email- janetdane1@gmail.com
Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.