Lions Spotlight: Teulada Moraira Branch

By Donna Williams • Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 16:01 • 1 minute read

Lions Den charity shop Credit: tmlions.com

The Lions organisation is a global network, recognised as the largest service organisation in the world.

It boasts over 1.4 million individuals who share a common passion for effecting positive change. Within this vast framework, the Teulada Moraira Lions stand out as a small yet vibrant local group composed entirely of dedicated volunteers.

In September 2024, they proudly celebrated the 10th anniversary of the opening of their charity shop. Since the charity shop’s inception in 2014, its fundraising efforts have yielded an impressive total of €287,524.

Teulada Moraira Lions enabled Teulada Alzheimer’s Foundation to purchase a minibus

While they have undertaken to support many charitable organisations, one standout achievement occurred in 2023 when they were able to donate €25,000 to the Teulada Alzheimer’s Foundation. This funding, in turn, was put towards a new minibus, facilitating better transport for patients, as well as a new body hoist designed to improve the comfort and care provided to both patients and staff.

Furthermore, their commitment to safety has led to the donation of portable defibrillators to various local entities, including Moraira Paddle Club, Civil Protection in Benitachell, the community swimming pool, and three units to the local police station.

These are just two of the numerous causes that they have provided financial assistance to over the years. So if you are inspired and want to join them contact David on WhatsApp 634 369 705 or Janet by email- janetdane1@gmail.com

Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.