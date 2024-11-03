By Nina Cook • Updated: 03 Nov 2024 • 20:40 • 2 minutes read

Margot Robbie playing Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood". | Credit: @margot.robbie/ig

Margot Robbie, Australian bombshell and the woman behind some of cinema’s most iconic roles, has added a brand-new title to her list of achievements: mum.

Robbie and her husband, British film producer Tom Ackerley, recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy, marking the start of their new adventure as a family of three. While the couple remains famously private, a few details have emerged about the new arrival that fans will be eager to hear.

Margot Robbie welcomes first baby

The news of Robbie’s pregnancy first began to circulate earlier this year after a few sightings hinted that she might be expecting. The actress, celebrated for her roles in “Barbie,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” kept the pregnancy low-key, but paparazzi captured her sporting a baby bump in July while on a summer getaway in Lake Como, Italy.

Margot hasn’t taken to social media to share baby details—no sonogram snaps, nursery photos, or clues about the baby’s name, yet. It’s likely she’s savouring these early days away from the public eye, enjoying quiet moments with her husband and new little one. Though details of the baby’s birth remain under wraps, sources close to the couple confirmed the baby’s arrival in October, suggesting he was born in Los Angeles.

Who is Margot Robbie’s husband?

Tom Ackerley, Robbie’s husband of seven years, is no stranger to the film industry himself. Born and raised in the UK, Ackerley has worked as an assistant director and producer on a variety of projects and co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment with Robbie in 2014. The production company, responsible for hits like “I, Tonya” and “Promising Young Woman,” is a joint venture that has showcased the couple’s shared talent and ambition. Ackerley and Robbie met on the set of the WWII romance “Suite Française” in 2013, and they’ve been a power couple ever since, balancing a successful professional partnership alongside a private, low-key relationship.

This latest chapter brings Robbie into the growing circle of Hollywood stars who became parents this year, joining Lindsay Lohan, Ashley Olsen, and Harry Potter’s Bonnie Wright, who have each welcomed their own bundles of joy recently. As for Robbie and Ackerley, it’s likely that their newest production—their son—will be their proudest collaboration yet.

