By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 12:08 • 1 minute read

Image: Studio32.

Is Geri, Studio32’s choreographer, a blend of Lena Zaveroni and Bonnie Langford?

Her workload, enthusiasm, and approach to creating and teaching routines from the songs in each script might suggest as much.

Geri has infused fresh dynamics into the dance and tap routines in Studio32’s productions, consistently delighting audiences with each original piece.

Dedicated Rehearsals

With every theatre season, five months of dedicated rehearsal take place behind the scenes, as members – both longtime performers and new talent – commit to their roles.

In Spain, this balance of continuity and change is essential; people come and go, move for work, or sometimes return to the UK. But, fortunately, others make the move to Spain!

Theatre Life

Geri herself missed her former life in theatre.

Beginning her dance career at age two, she made her debut at The Winter Gardens at six and went on to perform in over 70 shows across the UK. With experience in leading roles, ensemble work, and choreography, Geri found something missing after moving to Spain.

Then, a lucky break brought her to Studio32, a chance remark and a ticket to Guys and Dolls led Geri to discover the group, and she has since become fully committed as Studio32’s choreographer.

Artistic Dreams

Alongside her work choreographing, Geri also sings, dances, and even lends her expertise to the wardrobe department. She has expressed that joining the group has fulfilled her artistic dreams in Spain, and working with such a talented team brings her great contentment.

Everyone at Studio32 is thrilled to have Geri at the helm.

Grab Your Tickets

To see what all the excitement is about, catch Studio32’s Broadway Christmas at the Cardinal Belluga Theatre, running from Tuesday, November 26, through Friday, November 29. Tickets are €12 and available at studiothirtytwo.org or by calling (+34) 679 062 272.

In-person tickets can be purchased at Post Room in Benijofar, Cards and More in La Marina, The Card Place in Benijofar, La Bodega supermarket in San Luis, Con Amor in Quesada, Bob’s Bar in La Marina, and The Post Room in Doña Pepa.