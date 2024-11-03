By Nina Cook • Updated: 03 Nov 2024 • 23:16 • 1 minute read

San Agustín Cemetery in Mojácar reflects the town’s rich expatriate history. | Credit: Terry Ellen

Following All Saints’ Day, Mojácar’s San Agustín Cemetery has once again welcomed visitors to an extraordinary resting place that highlights the area’s British influence and rich history.

Relocated to its current location in 1921, the cemetery spans over 11,770 square metres, blending British and Spanish aesthetics, with garden areas, tree-lined pathways, and traditional Mojácar architectural features lending it a serene charm.

San Agustín Cemetery serves as the final resting place for many British expatriates who fell in love with Mojácar, especially during the vibrant 1960s. Their gravestones often feature non-religious symbols and personalised inscriptions, capturing the essence of Mojácar’s expatriate community. This includes notable figures like painter Fritz Mooney, who immortalised the town on canvas; playwright Win Wells; WWII Air Marshal Purcell; and anglosaxon bullfighter Henry Higgins.

The cemetery also houses musician Mike Connolly, leader of the British band Flying Vultures, and industrialist William Napier, each leaving a unique mark on Mojácar’s cultural tapestry. Over the years, Mojácar’s Town Council has expanded the cemetery carefully to retain its character. Responding to a rise in cremation preferences, a columbarium was recently introduced to house ashes, giving families more options while honouring their loved ones.

San Agustín Cemetery embodies Mojácar’s multicultural spirit, reflecting a blend of traditions and histories that enrich the town’s identity as a welcoming and diverse community.

