New elevated walkway competes with Caminito

By Adam Woodward • Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 23:54 • 1 minute read

Hair-raising walk around Ronda. Credit: Diputación de Málaga.

The second section of the Camino del Desfiladero del Tajo will be operating in less than a year, according to Ronda Council.

The alternative to the Caminito del Rey, with a broader selection of fine dining restaurants at the end and a plethora of historic sites to visit, is becoming larger and with more spectacular views. Today the works of the second phase of this project have started with an investment of €1.1 million.

Circumnavigating the Tagus Gorge, known as Gorge Passage, it has all the support of the government and is hoped will create a less crowded and greener alternative for hikers and day-trippers to take in the beauty of the valley. Completion of the new stretch will last between six and eight months and will allow walkers to awe at a new point of view of the emblematic Puente Nueva of Ronda.

Francisco Salado, president of the Provincial Council of Malaga, attended the opening of the works, which will be financed by 50 percent by the provincial council. The new walking route will count on a wooden boardwalk hanging over the river, with enough height taken into consideration to save it from typical autumn flash floods while causing as little environmental impact as possible.

Once finished, the walkway will be considerably less arduous than the Caminito del Rey, and at 700 metres long and is expected to draw visitors from around the world.