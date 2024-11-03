By Adam Woodward • Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 14:52 • 6 minutes read

The Nomad Biker, Esther Adán. Credit: EA

Esther Adán, the Nomad Biker who rides around the world mostly solo, has a campaign for the Costa del Sol community to donate their old hearing aids to be reprogrammed for children in a school for the deaf in Vietnam.

Loss of hearing is so common and hearing aids so expensive that many people keep old ones tucked in the back of a drawer somewhere, never to see the light of day again when they could be gifted to children who really need them. Her incredible story was too good to resist, and so Euro Weekly News tracked her down to Marbella for an interview:

‘My plan is to ride the world. I’ve only got one year and a few days on my licence since passing my test on October 26, 2023.’

What was this epiphany moment you talk about?

Esther: ‘I was terrified. I heard that a biker group wanted to do a Christmas collection of donated toys for Ciudad de los Niños charity in Malaga, a home for kids that I’ve been helping for 20 years. They contacted me, saying they wanted to organise a collection. So I said, OK, I’ll follow you in my car, and they told me, ‘No, no, no. You have to come with us on the bikes.’ I thought, Oh my god. No way; it’s so dangerous. The poor guy got black and blue from me holding on so tightly. But at the same time, I just fell in love with it. It’s something that bikers understand. It’s a special kind of feeling when you are on a bike, apart from being terrified. So I promised myself, ‘I’m going to do it.’ I promised myself I would learn to ride a motorbike and one day I would ride around the world. And that’s what I am doing.’

How was your life prior to being a biker?

Esther: ‘When I was 15 (a couple of years ago), I went once on a motorcycle in Seville, where I’m from, but I had an accident and broke both of my feet. That was the beginning and end of motorbiking as far as I was concerned. Which is why it was such a terrifying experience for me. I didn’t want anything to do with motorbikes.‘

What countries have you covered in the short time you have had the licence?

Esther: I went to Thailand, and I rode all the loops: the Nan loop, the Mae Hong Song loop, and the Golden Triangle, all with thousands of curves and mountains. I also rode through Laos, Cambodia, Colombia, Norway and Spain. I fell over a couple of times, but that didn’t deter me. Then I flew over to Vietnam, where I did the north of Vietnam and South China. I didn’t want to leave the country and thought, ‘What’s the next best thing I can do?’

I got a small Honda 125, which was the only bike I could put both feet on the floor. I still only had two months on my licence at that time. I decided to ride from Hanoi to Saigon, 2,500 km, but I did a lot more because I was zig-zagging, with gasoline in water battles strapped to my backpack, and with no bookings or routes planned. In the Hai Van Pass, made famous by Jeremy Clarkson, by chance I met a North American producer who was filming a documentary on a school for deaf children. I said I wanted to meet these people, and I fell in love with the school.

The thing about Asia is that people are happier. They are more accepting of their own fate; they require a lot fewer material things than we do. Invariably they smile more, and they are more welcoming. But if you have a handicap, it’s a different thing because they are not equipped to deal with it. So, they just accept it and move on. But many of these deaf kids hear more than I do, yet I am bilingual, and they don’t speak at all because they don’t have hearing aids. Nobody speaks to them. It’s not in the mindset of the people that these kids can integrate in society.’

There must be a lot of people in the Costa del Sol area that have an old hearing aid in the back of a drawer someplace.

Esther: ‘Exactly, I’ve teamed up with the very famous influencer Alicia Sornosa who is going to collect the hearing aids too. She was the first Spanish woman to ride solo around the world on a motorbike.’

Esther tells me that while everyone has glasses these days, it’s still unusual to talk about hearing aids. It’s not taboo, but many have this patronising attitude of ‘oh, poor people.’ A lot of people keep old hearing aids in the back of a drawer. They don’t throw them away because they are expensive.

Esther: ‘It took me a lot of soul searching to come out with my deafness, and it was my daughter who convinced me to do it. I thought if I did, I would be known as ‘Esther, the deaf biker’, and I didn’t want that. Being deaf doesn’t define me. It doesn’t stop me from doing anything. It’s never been an obstacle in my life. I didn’t want to put myself in a box. The kids in Vietnam were proud of being deaf. I asked them, ‘If I had a pill to give you that could get rid of your deafness, are you telling me that you’re so proud of being deaf, you wouldn’t take it?’ Come on. If I’m 95 percent deaf and I am fully bilingual, and I am travelling the world on my own, what’s your excuse? Why are you not speaking? Deafness is just a reality. I’m neither proud nor ashamed of being deaf. But I didn’t want to make a point of saying, ‘I am deaf’.

How long have you been deaf? Since birth?

Esther: ‘When I was 8, I had my tonsils out and got several infections as a result, and in those days they used to give you strong antibiotics for anything and everything, and I think it affected my hearing. Then my mum passed away when I was nine, and I ended up in a care home. So, I spent most of my teenage years punished because nobody realised I was deaf. They thought I was a rebel. It was my reality, and I didn’t know I was actually deaf.’

‘I was 18 when I first went to the UK. It is a special place for me. It was a very good friend of mine who first identified that I was deaf. I made an appointment at UCL, where they diagnosed my deafness. So the UK for me has a special place in my heart, and it will always have.’

So, when’s your next trip?

Esther: ‘I’m going to Vietnam at the end of November. Although the hearing aid collection campaign is open until December 31. We have 3 audiology centres around Spain where they have all the software to reprogram hearing aids and modify them to meet the hearing loss of each child. I took the kids to an audiology centre to examine their hearing needs when I was in Vietnam in March. I wanted the 23 kids we are helping to see that I was more deaf than they are. So, it is possible for them to be like me.’

She whips out her phone to show me one of her Instagram videos of a boy at the school for the deaf in Vietnam. After 2 months of being fitted with a hearing aid, for the first time in his life he can be heard speaking in Vietnamese.

Her campaign aims to collect 46 hearing aids to be reprogrammed for deaf children in Vietnam. They must be hearing aids issued in Spain, though, as the software the audiology centres use cannot modify hearing aids from other countries.

Currently, the motorbike community Circle of Friends in Fuengirola is helping with collections, as is Viva Linda, the hair salon and cosmetics company with a site in Marbella. But in reality, it is much easier than that. Donors can simply package up their old hearing aids and send them to one of the following audiology centres until December 31:

Salud Auditiva Burgos

Plaza España 6 bajo

Burgos 09005

Estair Audio

Calle José del Hierro 50

madrid, 28027

Dioni Simarro

Calle Real 17

Valdepeñas 13300

They must be hearing aids issued in Spain, though, as the software the audiology centres use cannot modify hearing aids from other countries. The following are centres on the Costa del Sol and around the rest of the country where people can donate their old Spanish hearing aids.

Drop off or pick up via:

Viva Linda @vivalindaeuropa

Calle Ucrania 7, San Pedro de Alcántara

Circle of Friends

Calle Milano 46, Urb. Cerros de Águila, Mijas (+4745511696)

Duccati Sevilla

Av Montes Sierra 36 @asanchez

Duccati Valencia

Plaza Pilar Bosch Monforte 5 @javiervangemert

Pautravelmoto

Av. Remolar 7, El Prat de Llobregat @isabelpuiggomez

Salud amable mente

Plaza Ayuntamiento 7, Mequinenza (Zaragoza) @salud_amable_mente

Autoescuela San Francisco

Autoescuela San Francisco, Alacant, Av. Catedratico Soler 12

Autoescuela San Francisco, Elche, Calle Federico garcía Lorca 148, Elx

Autoescuela San Francisco, San Vincente, Av. Ancha de Castelar 88, Sant Vincent de Raspeig

An organised collection throughout the whole of Galicia by Moto Viajero

(677 236 288)

Ambassadors of the project:

@aliciasornosa

@isabelpuiggomez

@growthwithnadiaadan

@gustavocuervoworldtours

@elsirider

@andaluciadesdetumoto

@moterosespana.la.leyenda

@moterosespana

@lalalabanus

@picubanus

@elgauchodebanus

@lavenezuagelato

Vitin ok (Facebook)