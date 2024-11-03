By John Smith • Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 13:43 • 2 minutes read

A scene from the wasted night in Dublin Credit: @arturmartins X

We blithely hear about the spread of misdirection with social media and simply ignore the warnings, carrying on as if they aren’t important.

Human error blamed for false Halloween event announcement

What is now described as a simple human error, prompted what appears to be thousands of Dubliners on to the streets of the Irish capital on October 31, with what should have been called an extremely late April Fool event rather than Halloween.

An events website, My Spirit Halloween based in Pakistan announced that the famous Galway based theatre groups Macnas would be parading giant Halloween characters through the centre of Dublin.

There was an element of veracity in the announcement as on October 26 and 27, just a few days earlier, the group had introduced its latest creation Alf the Newt to Galway to celebrate Halloween.

In the event, whilst large numbers of people turned up, there were no signs of any barriers or security and in fact the number of uncontrolled people there actually blocked the tram lines.

Police managed to persuade large crowd to leave safely

Police Officers did eventually attend confirming that there was no parade and encouraging those there to disperse (which in itself caused some management problems).

There were a number of unhappy Dubliners who assumed that the company involved was either hoaxing them or was operating a massive scam.

In the event, the owner of the site explained that a member of staff had wrongly ‘cut and paste’ an announcement from Halloween 2023 which then remained on the site and caused all of the problems.

Owner of Pakistani website apologised for mistake

Speaking to the Irish Times, Nazir Ali said that he was embarrassed by the error, adding “It was our mistake and we should have doubled checked it to make sure it was happening. But newspapers are reporting that we posted it intentionally and this is very, very wrong.”

Be aware that not everything that appears on websites is correct as errors are often made

No real was harm was done, other than wasting the time of several thousand Dubliners but it just goes to show that whilst this was a mistake, deliberately faked information could easily be disseminated, potentially causing major problems and even panic.