Remembrance Sunday fundraising in Benidorm

By Donna Williams •
Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 14:10
• 1 minute read
Why Not Bar is hosting a fundraiser on Remembrance Sunday
Credit: FB:WhyNotBenidorm
The ever-popular Why Not Bar in Benidorm is set to commemorate Remembrance Sunday on November 10 with a special charity event dedicated to raising funds for an incredible cause.
The festivities will kick off at 10.00am, inviting guests to gather and watch the esteemed Cenotaph Service broadcast on their large screens. This provides a unique opportunity to partake in a momentous occasion while honouring the tradition of wearing a poppy.
Hosting the event is the charismatic compere Ian Hartley, who will infuse the day with excitement through a lively segment known as ‘charioke’, where guests can showcase their singing talents. Additionally, there will be exciting auction events featuring a selection of desirable items, giving attendees a chance to bid while contributing to a meaningful cause.
The atmosphere at Why Not Bar, a long-standing establishment known for its charming interior and plentiful seating arrangements, is expected to be vibrant and welcoming. With friendly staff and a warm ambience, it’s the perfect spot to gather with friends and family, whether you’re a regular visitor or discovering the bar for the first time.
Finding the Why Not Bar is a breeze, as it is conveniently located along Calle Gerona, a bustling street renowned for its lively pubs, bars, cafes, and restaurants.
