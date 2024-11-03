By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 15:55 • 1 minute read

Image: NEIL ROY JOHNSON / Shutterstock.com.

Daya Nueva Short Mat Bowls Club was established in 2003 by Peter Nathan and Roy Casnello.

Peter, who had previously played the sport in London, was eager to continue his hobby after relocating to Spain.

Initially, the club met at Studz Bar in Benimar, where they played for three years. When that venue was no longer available, they found a suitable location in Daya Nueva, which has since become the club’s home.

Everyone Welcome

The club is open to new members and welcomes both locals and holidaymakers. Sessions are held from Tuesday to Friday, starting at 10:30 a.m., with players asked to arrive by 10:15.AM.

The founders emphasise that newcomers are encouraged to join, even if they’ve never played before; the club provides both equipment and free coaching for beginners.

Non-members can participate for a fee of €6, which covers two hours of play, along with tea and biscuits at half-time. While bowls are available for use, participants are asked to wear smooth-soled shoes or slippers.

Make New Friends

“Come along and give it a try, it’s a wonderful way to make new friends,” say club members.

For more information, contact Roy at (+34) 966 717 402 or Brian at (+34) 693 371 322.