By Donna Williams • Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 12:46 • 1 minute read

Scandinavian Night Credit: FB: Hereford.Albir

Step into a world of Nordic charm at the authentic Scandinavian Night at Hereford Meat on Fire Albir.

This special evening promises an exquisite menu crafted by their talented chef, showcasing a delightful array of traditional Scandinavian flavours that are sure to tantalise your taste buds.

The uniquely curated menu includes Classic Danish Smørrebrød: three assorted pieces of buttered bread, a quintessential staple of Danish cuisine, Iconic Stjerneskud: a traditional dish featuring fresh fish and exquisite toppings, and Pariser Bøf : A must-try featuring marinated beef, beautifully presented on an open sandwich

Aside from the delicious food on offer, there will also be live music. Montgo Music will entertain you with a mix of swing, jazz, reggae, and soul, to name a few. They will surely have everyone up dancing and joining in the party atmosphere. Speaking of getting in the party mood, for the cocktail lovers among you, Hereford Albir offers an extensive range of tempting cocktails for you to sample.

This immersive evening of Scandinavian dining will take place on November 9. The evening will begin at 6.00pm, and the entertainment will start at 9.00pm.

This is likely to be a very popular night, so it is highly recommended that you book a table to avoid disappointment by calling (or WhatsApp) +34 604 433 042.

For further information, including full details of the menu on offer, visit the Hereford Albir Facebook page.

Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.