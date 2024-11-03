By Aurelia Munoz • Updated: 03 Nov 2024 • 19:19 • 1 minute read

Alaró and Consell volunteers in Ca Txeco. Credit: EWN

SOS MAMAS Baleares Conhort, a Mallorcan NGO dedicated to providing social assistance and meal services to families facing exclusion or at risk of it since 2011, has launched an urgent appeal for help to support those affected by the storm DANA in Valencia.

In response to the flooding, the NGO, in collaboration with Grupo de Rescate Balear, has established a collection service for essential supplies such as food, cleaning products, and sanitary and hygiene materials. Donations can be dropped off at their main headquarters on Carrer de Conhort in Palma and other collection points across the island, including the Cas Xteco cultural centre in the village of Consell.

Sanitary items in need for risk of infection

A particular focus of the appeal is on the collection of masks, gumboots, and protective gloves, all critical items needed to safeguard against infectious diseases from contaminated floodwaters.

The campaign has seen significant success, boosted by the viral reach of SOS MAMAS’s social media channels and support from the local community and the shipping company Trasmediterránea. Through their Instagram account, SOS MAMAS Baleares Conhort urges everyone to contribute, regardless of personal circumstances, either by making donations or helping to sort donations by type. As they put it on their Instagram: “todos somos parte de una cadena” (we are all part of a chain).

You can support SOS MAMAS Baleares Conhort by following them on Instagram at #fundacionsosmamasconhort or contacting them via WhatsApp on (+34) 660 53 93 52.