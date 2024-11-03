By John Smith • Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 15:43 • 2 minutes read

By its very nature, the European Union is multilingual and many of its most successful and affluent members speak more than one language.

Despite this, MEPs are given the benefit of instant translators so they understand what is being discussed in Parliament.

Europe needs foreign workers for industry to continue

It is recognised that there is a grave shortage of staff in certain areas of industry and special arrangements have been made to allow those from non-EU countries to take up necessary occupations across most of Europe.

Vast numbers of migrants have arrived in Europe over the past five years, many not speaking a second language

In addition of course, vast numbers of migrants have made their way across borders and unless they end up in a country which speaks the same language as them, problems start to arise.

With so many former possessions, Spain is a pretty good place for Latin and South Americans to arrive in and many Moroccans are also fairly fluent in Spanish.

Many European health services try to offer interpreting services

Spain goes out of its way to try to accommodate English speakers with bilingual volunteers in Foreigners Departments and hospitals but other countries aren’t so helpful.

Ireland, Norway, Sweden and the UK all have legislation that helps hospital patients understand what is happening but one of the least helpful countries is Germany.

Few German doctors speak a second language

It appears that the German Government has recognised since after the pandemic that it needs interpreters in hospitals but nothing positive has occurred and doctors themselves have voted overwhelmingly for the addition of translators when interviewing non-German speakers.

Whilst it is easy to say that people should learn German before they arrive, the government is searching for 570,000 foreign workers and recently agreed to allow a large number of Kenyan workers into Germany but it is highly unlikely that many will know anything other than their native language and possibly English.

15 per cent of those living in Germany speak no German

With 15 per cent of the population of Germany not speaking German and more due over the coming year, most, should they fall ill, will struggle to cope with doctor visits.

There are some charities that help with interpreting but they are few and far between.