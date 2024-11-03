Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By John Smith •
Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 15:43
• 2 minutes read
If only all foreign patients could understand German doctors
Credit: Direct Media/StockSnap
By its very nature, the European Union is multilingual and many of its most successful and affluent members speak more than one language.
Despite this, MEPs are given the benefit of instant translators so they understand what is being discussed in Parliament.
It is recognised that there is a grave shortage of staff in certain areas of industry and special arrangements have been made to allow those from non-EU countries to take up necessary occupations across most of Europe.
In addition of course, vast numbers of migrants have made their way across borders and unless they end up in a country which speaks the same language as them, problems start to arise.
With so many former possessions, Spain is a pretty good place for Latin and South Americans to arrive in and many Moroccans are also fairly fluent in Spanish.
Spain goes out of its way to try to accommodate English speakers with bilingual volunteers in Foreigners Departments and hospitals but other countries aren’t so helpful.
Ireland, Norway, Sweden and the UK all have legislation that helps hospital patients understand what is happening but one of the least helpful countries is Germany.
It appears that the German Government has recognised since after the pandemic that it needs interpreters in hospitals but nothing positive has occurred and doctors themselves have voted overwhelmingly for the addition of translators when interviewing non-German speakers.
Whilst it is easy to say that people should learn German before they arrive, the government is searching for 570,000 foreign workers and recently agreed to allow a large number of Kenyan workers into Germany but it is highly unlikely that many will know anything other than their native language and possibly English.
With 15 per cent of the population of Germany not speaking German and more due over the coming year, most, should they fall ill, will struggle to cope with doctor visits.
There are some charities that help with interpreting but they are few and far between.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.