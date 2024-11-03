TIE Exchange for the Alicante Province

By Donna Williams • Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 13:34 • 1 minute read

More appointments have opened up in the Alicante Province for exchanging Green Certificates for TIEs Credit: Shutterstock:Sheeyla

In readiness for the delayed introduction of the Entry-Exit System (EES), the British Consulate is encouraging all British residents in Spain to exchange their Green Certificate for a TIE.

This will help to avoid disruptions and delays once the new system is introduced, as without it, Green Certificate holders will need to go through full registration checks at the border.

This is because the non-biometric Green Certificate, though a valid residency document in Spain, will not be recognised by the EES system. In contrast, not only is the TIE biometric and therefore valid, it is also more durable and clearly shows that the holder is a beneficiary of the withdrawal agreement.

More appointments for TIE exchange across the Alicante Province

Therefore, to assist with this process, the Embassy has been working very closely with the Spanish authorities to aid appointment availability. Following a recent meeting with the Alicante National Police, they were advised that appointment availability for TIEs has improved since the summer, and there is now more availability across the province.

For those who have yet to exchange their Green Certificate, this would appear to be the ideal window to do so. Sooner or later, the EES system will come into effect, and nobody wants to be held up unnecessarily.

You can find more information about making the exchange from a green residency certificate to a TIE by visiting this page of the gov.uk website.

