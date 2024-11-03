Transcender, the art of Mar Rivera

By Adam Woodward • Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 16:37 • 1 minute read

Painting by Mar Rivera. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Estepona.

Mar Rivera’s latest artistic project is called ‘Transcender’, in which the Sevillian artist has been able to experiment on the background of unplanned creation.

‘Each work is made from spontaneity, catching the instant,’ she says. The exhibition can be visited in Estepona until November 20, from Tuesday to Friday, from 9pm to 8pm, and Saturdays, until 2pm, with free entry.

She began her studies in the artistic branch of sculpture at the School of Art of Seville in 2008, and for four years she studied Fine Arts and Design in Artistic Wood Carving, Stone, and Artistic Forging. In 2010 and also perfected drawing and painting at the Universidad de Sevilla.

Since then she has enjoyed different stages of activity, with successive exhibitions in Rota, Conil de la Frontera, and Estepona, the last one, this summer. Rivera has also participated in collective exhibitions in New York, with Van Der Plas Gallery; in Germany, at the Ruhr Art Fair (C.A.R.); and in Excellence Art Gallery and Magpie International in Marbella, with whom she continues to exhibit.

She considers herself an interpreter of the landscape; she interprets it in a free and spontaneous way, without any preplanning, and from there the horizons arise. Her only interest is ‘to control spontaneity, put in order all colours and lines, achieve a balance in the execution of the works.’

The exhibition is on in Room 2 of the Casa de Las Tejerinas, in the Plaza de las Flores, Estepona from Thursday, November 7.