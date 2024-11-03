By John Smith • Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 12:31 • 1 minute read

Sometimes the most obvious things are overlooked, not because parents are uncaring but because they simply don’t understand the importance of registration of new born children.

No matter how legal your registration is in Spain, any child here must be registered as soon as possible

Parents holding either EU passports or non-EU passports may have done everything necessary to ensure that they are registered legally in Spain, but they then overlook undertaking the correct registration for new borns.

Slightly easier process for those originally from European Union

In the case of those who come from one of the 26 EU member states, they need to register their child as legal residents and there is the added benefit that after one year of registration, they are able to apply for a Spanish passport for the child.

Be warned however that the one year process only comes into effect once the child received a passport from their parents country of birth.

Greater risk of breaching rules if you come from non-EU state

If the parent comes from a non-EU state then the need to register is so much greater and until such time as this is done, the child is classified as an illegal immigrant.

Although it’s unlikely that a child would be deported if unregistered, imagine taking them on a trip to your home country and finding out that the child is refused re-entry as they are classed as illegal immigrants or the parents being heavily fined even if allowed back in.

Do what is best for your child and comply with the law

Simple birth in Spain is not enough to ensure that the rules are complied with and at the end of the day, there is considerable potential benefit for the children of foreign parents born in Spain as they have the opportunity to claim Spanish citizenship, if not now but when they grow older, giving them access to all of the benefits of the Spanish and European Union systems.

This is so important as in some municipalities in Spain, more immigrants (expats) are giving birth than Spaniards.

