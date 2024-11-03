By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 03 Nov 2024 • 16:30 • 3 minutes read

The King and political leaders were attacked by angry crowds during their visit to Paiporta, Valencia Credit:X:@susanatonp

The planned visit by the Spanish King and political leaders to Paiporta has been suspended after levels of tension and anger following the disastrous effects of DANA went out of control.

King Felipe VI, his wife Letizia, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and representatives of the Valencian autonomous government were met with extreme opposition as protestors and enraged civilians shouted insults and threw objects at the party

Earlier this morning, the King and his wife; Pedro Sánchez and members of the Generalitat Valenciana (Valencian government) – including President Carlos Mázon and delegate, Pilar Bernabé – visited the most devastated municipality in the region: Paiporta, located within the metropolitan area of Valencia City. They had then planned to visit Chiva, a municipality located in the Hoya de Buñol-Chiva región, a little further away from Valencia City and another area highly affected by the recent flooding.

Angry crowds throw mud and chant “Murderers” at King Felipe and political leaders

In a turn of events, hundreds of people gathered at the arrival of the esteemed party throwing mud and insulting the leaders, especially Pedro Sánchez. According to reports, the Prime Minister was attacked with a spade by one member of the public as people chanted “Murderers” repeatedly and “Pedro Sánchez, where are you?” after Spain suffered one of its worst natural catastrophes in history.

Indignation at poor leadership as 200 people killed so far by DANA flooding

Over 200 people have so far been killed by the extreme flooding provoked by storm DANA, whilst hundreds of others remain unaccounted for. Thousands of homes, livelihoods and vehicles have been totally destroyed as well as important infrastructures. As emergency services work tirelessly to rescue victims and bodies from the wreckage, many Spanish citizens express disgust at the management of the disaster and the lack of warning given before torrential rains took hold of several municipalities in the region of Valencia, creating mass devastation.

King Felipe to maintain visit to Chiva despite tensions in Valencia region

Amid the chaos and opposition from citizens, the Guardia Civil had to cordon off certain areas to keep the crowd under control. Despite being bombarded by insults and violence directed at the royal family and at political leaders, the King and his wife, withstood the seething crowds, and tried to instil calm, while Pedro Sánchez was forced to evacuate the area and take refuge. The Queen was reported to have been in tears, apologizing to the crowds. The King has decided to maintain his visit to Chiva, expecting an equally unwelcome entry into the municipality. Mázon has stated that he understands the indignation and is prepared for what is left to come as the number of fatalities rises daily and families and friends cannot help but reproach the government for their lack of urgency in the matter. One Spanish citizen, Nazario Rodríguez commented on the public anger targeted at political leaders and their restraint so far. He said: “These people have been too kind with them.”

217 people already confirmed dead after floods caused by DANA

So far, 217 people have lost their lives (213 in Valencia, 3 in Castilla-La Mancha and 1 in Andalucía). In Valencia, the massive clean-up operation continues as emergency services drain car parks and other flooded areas and clear debris to find those reported missing. All this in the face of further weather warnings issued by the meteorological office (Agencia Estatal de Meteorología).

Further severe weather warnings issued across Spain

On the back of such unprecedented damage, further heavy storms are expected in the region with an orange weather warning in the northern and southern coastline areas of Valencia and a red alert being issued in parts of Almeria. In Murcia, orange weather warnings have also been issued due to oncoming heavy rains expected to fall throughout the day in coastal areas of Castellón and Tarragona. Hundreds of volunteers have ignored restrictions enforced by the Valencian government to avoid entering the region due to the risks involved and the need for emergency access and have arrived in their masses to afflicted regions to offer help and support regardless.

