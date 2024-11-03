By Johanna Gardener • Published: 03 Nov 2024 • 14:30 • 2 minutes read

WhatsApp users warned to think before replying as scamming incidents surge Credit:Shutterstock:Tatiana Diuvbanova

UK Whatsapp users have been placed on red alert and those across Europe are being cautioned as the number of victims of scams on the platform has lead to millions of pounds being stolen from user’s accounts.

The latest warning from security experts and Action Fraud, says that if Whatsapp users receive a message that they feel is unusual, they should pause before replying. In a period where cyber crooks are virulent on the popular platform, using various manipulative methods to lure Whatsapp users into a false sense of security, Whatsapp users must be on high alert and wary of how they respond to anything untoward arriving on their devices.

Be aware of the “friend-in-need” messages sent by hackers via WhatsApp

Cyber crooks use various methods in order to steal users’ money. The most effective and infamous scamming technique used is the “friend-in-need” method, whereby scammers send messages to people via Whatsapp claiming that somebody close to them is in need. This was the case of a pensioner who almost lost £3,500 when she received a message via Whatsapp from somebody claiming to be her “daughter”, asking for money. The trickster posed as the victim’s daughter, saying that “she” had lost her laptop and urgently needed a replacement Apple Macbook. The money was transferred, but fortunately blocked, before the transaction could be completed. During 2022, a total of £1.5 million was lost to victims as a result of similar hacking attacks.

Block any WhatsApp numbers or contacts that don’t appear genuine

Action Fraud is now urging people to take precautions when they receive a strange message from an unknown number. They should instantly block any numbers or contacts that appear insinscere. Action Fraud posted this message on X (formerly Twitter): “Received a strange message on WhatsApp from someone claiming to be family or a friend? Be wary of friend-in-need scams. Report spam messages or block a sender within WhatsApp. Press and hold on the message bubble, select ‘Report’, and then follow the instructions.”

Links or files received on WhatsApp could be malicious hackers

Blocking chats such as these is crucial; those who decide to reply can become entangled in a web of conversation that can lead to information-sharing and the hacker clearing off with thousands of pounds from the user’s bank account. Action Fraud added the following advice: “Always look closely at a link or file before opening it because it may appear to be legitimate, but could actually be malicious. As a best practice, if you aren’t sure whether something is true or don’t know who wrote the message you received, don’t forward it.” It also stated: “If you’re unsure of an unknown contact’s identity, ask them a personal question to confirm their identity and if they’re truly a known contact. You could also do a voice or video call with them to confirm their identity.”

For non-Whatsapp users, or those who are already well aware of these hacking attempts, or of how to manage them, it is important to make others aware, especially those who may be less knowledgeable about how these attacks work or less tech-savvy.

