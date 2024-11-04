By Johanna Gardener • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 19:42 • 3 minutes read

Orange production among other major agricultural exports from Spain may be severely affected by flooding Credit:Shutterstock: Shutter-Man

Spain’s recent deadly floods could wreak havoc for some food supply chains across the country and through wider Europe as many agricultural areas have been submerged in water.

As video footage showed massive devastation in urban areas, several sprawling farmlands that fell victim to the deluge were not among the photos or videos.

Agricultural experts expect “significant damage” to fruit and vegetable production

Valencia and the surrounding areas, including Almería and other parts of Andalucía, are responsible for mass production of fresh produce, including more than 60 per cent of the country’s citrus fruits. However, with huge areas of farmland under water, there is concern that this could gravely affect the harvest for coming months. The AVA-ASAJA (Valencian Agricultural Producers’ Association) already confirmed in the Grocer industry magazine that they expected “significant damage” to the region’s crops and operations. The AVA-ASAJA also asserted that they were anticipating thousands of hectares of citrus, persimmons, vegetables, vines, and other crops to have been lost. Like the multiple complicated clean up and recovery operations currently underway across Valencia’s urban areas afflicted by flooding, it is equally complicated for farmers to fully access their land to assess the full scale of the damage. Floods have created significant obstacles to rural roads and agricultural infrastructure including greenhouses, machinery, and packing plants.

Farmers struggle to feed and water surviving livestock in flood-hit areas

The areas most affected by damage to agricultural land include La Ribera Alta and Baixa, L’Horta, Hoya de Buñol, Utiel-Requena, Camp de Túria, and Los Serranos. In these areas, it is not only fresh produce that is a concern, but also livestock which was also affected by the flooding. Farm animals died during the flooding and farmers are now at a loss as to how to feed their surviving animals including cattle and pigs.

Spain’s drought means that farmland was unprepared for heavy rainfall

If the flooding were not enough to impact land used for fruit and vegetable production, Spain’s severe drought over the past year has also contributed to the problem. As rainfall has been scarce, land has become dry and resilient to efficient absorption. This means that floodwaters have barely been absorbed leaving crops submerged. If produce including citrus, persimmon, and vegetables remain underwater for long periods of time, the crops will most certainly be damaged in the same way as fruit trees. This would not only spell disaster for upcoming production, distribution and sales for farmers but would also be devastating for livelihoods who have spent generations investing time and effort into nurturing the land.

Economic impacts will be felt by Spain as European food chain at risk

As Spain is one of the largest fruit and vegetable exporters in Europe, the economic impacts of this will be equally felt. As the top exporter of oranges, the damage caused to this citrus fruit is particularly worrying, especially in Britain where marmalade lovers especially enjoy the bitter orange marmalade from Seville oranges and the sweeter marmalades from Valencia varieties. Britain, one of Spain’s major agricultural buyers currently imports 25 per cent of its fruit and 8 per cent of its vegetables from Spain including lettuce, broccoli and tomatoes.

As extreme weather continues to threaten parts of Spain, there is ongoing concern regarding food security. Drought and flooding are both weather phenomena that affect Spain sporadically and have a significant knock-on-effect on agricultural produce. This is a particular concern in Almería, which has the largest concentration of greenhouses on the planet and also suffered heavy rainfall in the past week.

Spain must prepare for future weather extremes to avoid European food chain crisis

Spain’s weather challenges from climate change are not only a national concern but a significant risk to the broader European food supply. As an essential exporter of agricultural produce, Spain’s vulnerability to extreme weather directly impacts the food chain and economic stability across multiple countries. To mitigate these risks, it is imperative to implement stronger safeguards and adaptive strategies to protect against future climate disruptions. Proactive measures will be crucial to preserve livelihoods, support sustainable agriculture, and prevent widespread economic hardships across the European continent.

