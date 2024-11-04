Alfaz Spiritual Friends: November Mediums

By Donna Williams • Updated: 04 Nov 2024 • 11:06 • 1 minute read

Michelle Preston Credit: Alfaz Spiritual Friends

The Alfaz Spiritual Friends have now finalised their programme for November and everyone is welcome to come along.

Maybe you are curious to see how they work or perhaps you have been looking for a spiritual home. Either way, you are invited to join them for any of the weekly sessions and stay for a chat and a coffee in the bar after the service.

All services take place on Thursdays at 6.30pm at The Comm (formerly The Forum/Mare Nostrum) in Alfas del Pi. They have a lovely room downstairs allocated for this purpose.

November 7: John Doherty from El Campello

November 14: Morag Bullock and Janet James form Torrevieja

November 21: Michelle Preston from La Marina

November 28: Debbie Blevins from Murcia

For further information, contact Dorothy at 634 320 013 or via email at dorothydorothy608@gmail.com.

Alternatively, you can visit the Alfaz Spiritual Friends Facebook page.

