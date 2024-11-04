By Nina Cook • Updated: 04 Nov 2024 • 21:16 • 1 minute read

Almería’s November race calendar celebrates endurance and community. Credit: roquetasdemar.es

As autumn cools the Almería landscape, the province is set to welcome a series of invigorating races throughout November.

The month kicks off on Sunday, November 3, in Vera with the “2nd Beneficial Race Ranpjn,” a 9.4-kilometre event where participants can enjoy a community-oriented run while supporting local charities. Six days later, on Saturday, November 9, the Provincial Council’s running circuit arrives in Gádor for an 8.9-kilometre race, perfect for runners seeking an approachable but lively competition.

Sunday, November 10, promises a day of options for trail and long-distance enthusiasts. In Alhama de Almería, the challenging “CxM de la Rosquilla” stretches over 22.8 kilometres of technical trails, offering sweeping views. Chirivel hosts the “VII Carrera de la Almendra,” a friendly 14-kilometre race, while the “22nd Bajo Almanzora Solidarity Half Marathon” in Alhama invites seasoned runners to take on a 21.1-kilometre course dedicated to blending sport with community support.

The pace intensifies on Sunday, November 17, with two demanding races: the “CxM Macael Mármol” in Macael, where runners will face a rugged 27-kilometre mountain course with 1,700 metres of elevation, and the “16th Tabernas Desert Race,” a unique 10.3-kilometre route through Europe’s only desert landscape. On Sunday, November 24, Roquetas de Mar offers a stunning coastal experience with the “VII Roquetas City Half Marathon” (21.1 km) and an 8-kilometre promotional race, both promising breathtaking Mediterranean views and enthusiastic crowds.

Finally, November concludes with the ultimate test: the “Costa de Almería Ultramarathon” in Níjar on Saturday, November 30. This 75-kilometre coastal challenge is tailored for seasoned ultra-distance runners eager to embrace Almería’s striking landscapes.

So lace up your running shoes—this variety of races provides something for both experts and aficionados.

Find more Euro Weekly News