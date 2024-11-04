Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Almería’s November race calendar celebrates endurance and community. Credit: roquetasdemar.es
As autumn cools the Almería landscape, the province is set to welcome a series of invigorating races throughout November.
The month kicks off on Sunday, November 3, in Vera with the “2nd Beneficial Race Ranpjn,” a 9.4-kilometre event where participants can enjoy a community-oriented run while supporting local charities. Six days later, on Saturday, November 9, the Provincial Council’s running circuit arrives in Gádor for an 8.9-kilometre race, perfect for runners seeking an approachable but lively competition.
Sunday, November 10, promises a day of options for trail and long-distance enthusiasts. In Alhama de Almería, the challenging “CxM de la Rosquilla” stretches over 22.8 kilometres of technical trails, offering sweeping views. Chirivel hosts the “VII Carrera de la Almendra,” a friendly 14-kilometre race, while the “22nd Bajo Almanzora Solidarity Half Marathon” in Alhama invites seasoned runners to take on a 21.1-kilometre course dedicated to blending sport with community support.
The pace intensifies on Sunday, November 17, with two demanding races: the “CxM Macael Mármol” in Macael, where runners will face a rugged 27-kilometre mountain course with 1,700 metres of elevation, and the “16th Tabernas Desert Race,” a unique 10.3-kilometre route through Europe’s only desert landscape. On Sunday, November 24, Roquetas de Mar offers a stunning coastal experience with the “VII Roquetas City Half Marathon” (21.1 km) and an 8-kilometre promotional race, both promising breathtaking Mediterranean views and enthusiastic crowds.
Finally, November concludes with the ultimate test: the “Costa de Almería Ultramarathon” in Níjar on Saturday, November 30. This 75-kilometre coastal challenge is tailored for seasoned ultra-distance runners eager to embrace Almería’s striking landscapes.
So lace up your running shoes—this variety of races provides something for both experts and aficionados.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
