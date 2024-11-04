By Linda Hall • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 20:06 • 1 minute read

MYSTERY SOLVED: Pits below the Barberes Sud park were a quarry Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

Roman remains below the Barberes Sud park in Villajoyosa have intrigued archaeologist ever since the area was excavated between 2009 and 2012.

They uncovered a series of interconnected pits beneath what was once an opulent Roman villa.

There was no logical explanation, the experts concluded at the time, but thanks to last June’s excavations coordinated by the town hall’s Archaeological department, they believe they have found the answer.

Comparing the composition of the rock beneath a villa built between the end of the 1st century BC and the 3rd century AD, they found this matched the borders of a recently-discovered section of Roman road in Calle Requena.

The Barberes Sud pits were a quarry where the roadbuilders found the stones and gravel needed for the road, the archaeological team realised.

In the period when Villajoyosa was called Allon and had earned the name of “municipium” this road linked the town with its outlying Marina Baja districts along the coast.

Following a route that did not deviate very much from today’s N-332, the 3.5-metre-wide road would have linked Allon with the Roman villa and settlement in Albir and another in Altea’s La Pila district.

The quarry was abandoned once the road was built and later filled with earth when the foundations for the Barberes Sud villa was built.