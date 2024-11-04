By Aurelia Munoz • Updated: 04 Nov 2024 • 13:56 • 1 minute read

Balearic contingent leaving for Valencia. Credit: CAIB

The Balearic Islands has dispatched a contingent of 64 people and rescue supplies to the Valencian Community to assist in the aftermath of the tragedy caused by the DANA.

The team consists of the following professionals: 4 technicians from the Dirección General de Emergencias, 3 volunteers, 17 people from the Dirección General de Medio Natural y Gestión Forestal, 4 technicians from SAMU061, 20 members of Mallorca Fire Brigade, 12 from the Palma Fire Department and 5 from the Ibiza Fire Department.

Rescue supplies after DANA

They have travelled with a substantial fleet of vehicles, including a heavy rural pump, a light forest pump, a logistical support and emergency unit, as well as four light all-terrain vehicles, and a command vehicle to assist the most affected towns in Valencia.

A million euros in aid

In addtition to the human support, the President of the Balearic Islands, Marga Prohens, has announced that one million euros has been allocated for the purchase of essential goods, managed through the Federación de Municipios y Provincias de Valencia to facilitate the purchase of essential supplies.

The president also highlighted the collaborative efforts of businesses, such as Hiper Centro for providing food supplies and drinks for the contingent, and Balearia for facilitating transport, as well as the tremendous solidarity shown by citizens towards the victims.

