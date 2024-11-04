Barcelona on Red Alert

By Letara Draghia • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 12:33 • 1 minute read

Credit: AEMET

Barcelona, ​​Spain, is under a red alert for heavy rain, with authorities warning of an “extreme danger” to residents and visitors as storms continue to drench the region.

Following recent flash floods in Valencia that tragically claimed at least 217 lives , Barcelona braces for further downpours that have already disrupted transportation and daily life. This breaking news comes just hours after AEMET announced Orange Alerts in Alicante and Altea .

Barcelona flights diverted and transport disrupted

Spain’s Transport Minister, Óscar Puente, confirmed that 15 flights bound for Barcelona’s El Prat Airport were diverted on Monday morning due to severe weather conditions, as announced on his social media account.

According to a report by Majorca Daily Bulletin, public transport in Catalonia is also affected with some train services suspended and major roads have been closed. This action aims to ensure safety amidst an anticipated 180 mm of rainfall within 12 hours across the Baix Llobregat and surrounding areas, according to Aemet, Spain’s national weather agency.

Mobile emergency alerts from the Catalan government

The Catalan government has issued multiple mobile alerts urging caution and warning residents to avoid unnecessary travel and steer clear of streams and ravines, which may experience sudden, intense water flow. Salvador Illa, President of Catalonia, stressed on social media the importance of following safety recommendations from emergency services to minimize risks during these extreme conditions.

Spain has deployed 7,500 soldiers to assist in flood-hit areas across the country, where recovery teams are still searching for bodies and clearing damage caused by last week’s devastating floods. Sky News reported that videos on social media reveal flooded stairwells and rain turning streets into rivers, with authorities now urging residents to prepare for more potential emergencies.

As Spain contends with these adverse conditions, we advise locals and expatriates to keep updated with official channels and follow all safety instructions.