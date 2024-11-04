Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Published: 04 Nov 2024
Calpe has sent eight lorries loaded with supplies to Valencia’s worst-hit areas
Credit:X: calp_ayto
Calpe Town Hall has sent another generous batch of supplies to the victims of storm DANA in Valencia.
In total, there were eight lorries, loaded with aid material for those affected by the heavy flooding, which hit several regions of Valencia last week. This amounts to a total of 34 lorries sent from Calpe to various afflicted regions including Aldaia, Algemesí, Alfafar, Catarroja, Paiporta and other distribution or collection points.
Collaboration with the clean-up operation in Valencia after flooding left whole infrastructures damaged and buildings destroyed has also counted on the support of Acciona which kindly provided a digger and truck to clean up the debris in Aldaia. Aguas de Calpe supplied a water pump and became another key player in Spain’s community spirit to rally together to help those in need. Across many areas, the clean up operation is slow and not only are emergency services having to clear mud and drain water but also remove vehicles from roads. Many victims of the Valencia flooding have been left without water, gas supply, food and even drinking water and heavy rain has continued to fall making their predicament even more acute.
The generosity and community spirit of Calpe and the selfless participation of volunteers was greatly appreciated by the various regional councils in Valencia. Over the last week, thousands of volunteers across the country have taken it upon themselves to provide their services in the various afflicted regions and to donate money, clothing and blankets.
