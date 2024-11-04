By Nina Cook • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 14:23 • 1 minute read

Canjayar annual fair on November 24 promises a very Spanish Sunday. Credit: laalmazara

On November 24, Canjáyar invites visitors to celebrate Andalusian tradition at its 12th annual Día del Aceite (olive oil day) and 14th Muestra Empresarial (‘enterprise sample’).

Starting at 10:00 a.m., this event showcases the region’s rich olive oil culture and artisanal crafts.

The Día del Aceite will feature local olive mills with machinery displays, olive-pit throwing contests, and a traditional arrieros (mule drivers) parade. For those with a passion for crafts, the Muestra Empresarial will bring together over 80 artisans from across Andalusia. Expect a diverse range of handmade products, from esparto grass weaving to leatherwork, as well as local Alpujarra goods for sale.

Visitors can explore a variety of activities, including free tastings, music, and street performances, along with family-friendly games and traditional Canjáyar casetas (booths). There will also be a display of electric vehicles, adding a modern twist to the traditional atmosphere.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience Andalusian heritage through olive oil, crafts, and community festivities in the heart of Canjáyar!

