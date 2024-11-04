Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Canjayar annual fair on November 24 promises a very Spanish Sunday. Credit: laalmazara
On November 24, Canjáyar invites visitors to celebrate Andalusian tradition at its 12th annual Día del Aceite (olive oil day) and 14th Muestra Empresarial (‘enterprise sample’).
Starting at 10:00 a.m., this event showcases the region’s rich olive oil culture and artisanal crafts.
The Día del Aceite will feature local olive mills with machinery displays, olive-pit throwing contests, and a traditional arrieros (mule drivers) parade. For those with a passion for crafts, the Muestra Empresarial will bring together over 80 artisans from across Andalusia. Expect a diverse range of handmade products, from esparto grass weaving to leatherwork, as well as local Alpujarra goods for sale.
Visitors can explore a variety of activities, including free tastings, music, and street performances, along with family-friendly games and traditional Canjáyar casetas (booths). There will also be a display of electric vehicles, adding a modern twist to the traditional atmosphere.
Don’t miss this opportunity to experience Andalusian heritage through olive oil, crafts, and community festivities in the heart of Canjáyar!
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
