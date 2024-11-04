By Nina Cook • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 21:33 • 1 minute read

Dena Key Jones with a “student who loves rock music” at her free masterclass in Vera. Credit: Dena Key Jones/fb

The 25th edition of the International Festival of Spanish Piano Music (FIMTE) concluded with a memorable performance by American pianist Dena Kay Jones.

Her concert, De lado a lado, at Garrucha’s Cultural Centre, traced Spanish-inspired music from the 1500s to the 20th-century avant-garde, blending history with a personal touch that captivated the audience. Jones’s explanations between pieces enhanced the connection, creating an intimate and engaging atmosphere.

Leading up to the finale, Jones held a free masterclass at the Auditorio Ciudad de Vera, welcoming young piano students from the Levante region, including those from Vera’s Municipal School and the FIMTE Music Centre in Garrucha. The class attracted students, parents, and the public, with Jones imparting expert advice on technique, posture, and repertoire.

This year’s FIMTE theme, Mujeres y Teclas (Women and Keys), highlighted the contributions of female musicians and composers. Performances were held across Mojácar, Garrucha, and Vera, showcasing international artists from the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Spain. Noteworthy pieces included the world premiere of Espejo bajo el jardín by Pablo Femenia, performed by pianist Elena Mota, and Homenatge a Mompou by Elisenda Fábregas, interpreted by Leyla Cemiloglu.

Festival Director Luisa Morales expressed great satisfaction with the event’s success, noting the enriching experience it offered to both performers and the community.

