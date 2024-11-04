By John Smith • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 11:28 • 1 minute read

The new coin depicting King Frederik X Credit: Danish National Bank

When H.M. Queen Margrethe II unexpectedly announced her abdication in her 2024 New Year’s Eve speech, she was succeeded by H.M. King Frederik X.

First Danish coin to feature new King Frederik X

The Danish National Bank immediately started work on creating the first Frederik X coin and this was finally released at the beginning of November, with one million 20 Kr coins being made available.

Unusually, although circulating versions will be ‘hitting the street’, the National Bank has come to an arrangement with Danish Coin and Stamp dealer Nordfrim for uncirculated versions to be available via their website at face value.

One million change of monarch coins to enter circulation

This is the first change of monarch coin to be released since Queen Margrethe succeeded King Frederik IX in 1972 and the design of this new coin depicts a portrait of King Frederick in profile facing right on the obverse and a similar portrait of Queen Margrethe in profile on the reverse facing right.

The portraits were designed by sculptor Eva Hjorth whilst the coin itself was designed by the National Bank’s head of design, Jeanette Skov Jensen.

Expect additional Fredrik X coins to be issued in 2025

Although existing coins continue to be legal tender in Denmark, expect a number of new issues in 2025 bearing the effigy of King Frederik X, with some possibly being produced in precious metal for collectors.

Although the production time of new coins can be quite long, requiring design approval, production of plaster models, dies and then sample coins for Bank and Royal approval, followed by high speed production of the coins themselves this process seems to have been exceptionally drawn out having taken almost 11 months to complete.