Enough rainwater in the reservoirs?

By Adam Woodward • Published: 04 Nov 2024 • 1:51 • 1 minute read

Guardalhorce reservoir in healthier days. Credit: Kent Wang - Wikipedia CC

The reservoirs of Malaga have been greatly benefitted by a week of intense rains, significantly alleviating the lack of reserves that had been threatening the Malaga province since the summer.

However, there have not been uniform gains – La Viñuela, the largest reservoir in the Malaga province, has barely gained 2.5 hectometres. While at the same time, the reservoirs of the Guadalhorce Valley reservoirs have totalled gains of 26.65 hectometres during the same week.

The province’s water reserves have received a breathtaking increase, with 42.69 hectometres more than the previous weekend, before the heavens opened. The increase was equal to five months of consumption, setting a good precedent for the winter rains that are hopefully ahead.

In total, the Malaga region’s reservoirs have had an increase of 45 percent in one week, but that only represents a partial relief to the lack of tap water we will need. All except for the reservoirs of La Concepción and Casasola (the smallest in the province), which now have 50 percent of their capacity, none other reaches 20 percent of its fill yet. We still need significantly more rainfall to see us through the summer of 2025.

Steady rainfall is much better than raging torrents of rain, like we saw at the end of October, as the aquifers have more time to absorb the rain before it washes down ravines and rivers and into the sea.