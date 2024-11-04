Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By John Smith
Updated: 04 Nov 2024 • 15:43 • 1 minute read
Extinction Rebellion activists outside the Rijksmuseum
Credit: XR X
Children who can’t get their own way create obstacles for their parents, criminals who discover secrets about people become blackmailers and Extinction Rebellion Netherlands scared the Rijksmuseum into closing its planned Museum Night.
Having threatened action against the Rijksmuseum, Extinction Rebellion actually criticised the museum for cancelling the Museum Nights and accused it of treating Extinction Rebellion as if it is a ‘security risk!’
Extinction Rebellion wants the Rijksmuseum to stop working with ING, one of the museum’s sponsors, because this bank invests in the oil and gas industry, so the climate activists set up a projector beamed onto the museum and handed out leaflets with the slogan “No art on a dead planet”.
Events in other museums went off without problems and those who had booked for the Rijksmuseum had their money refunded.
In a press release, Extinction Rebellion Netherlands claimed that the Rijksmuseum’s sponsorship relationship with ING is “morally reprehensible” as well as “completely unnecessary.”
According to XR, last year, the Rijksmuseum’s total income amounted to €123.3 million ING’s contribution is estimated at around €700,000, so by ending the sponsorship relationship, the museum will lose less than 0.6 per cent of its income.”
Although the amount involved is small, XR claims that the real threat from ING is that of climate change and it even blames the recent disastrous floods in Spain on extreme weather conditions created by continued use of fossil fuel, claiming that art should not be used to camouflage the practices of this bank.
