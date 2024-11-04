By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 04 Nov 2024 • 15:50 • 3 minutes read

The adorable Hello Kitty created in Japan celebrates fifty year anniversary Credit:Shutterstock:dean bertoncelj

One adorable character still reigns supreme—Hello Kitty, the beloved pop icon, marked her 50th birthday on Friday, celebrating a legacy of charm that has captivated fans and fueled Sanrio’s success for half a century.

Across the world, there is one “Kitty” that continues to make waves – 50 years after she was born! Pop icon Hello Kitty, the cute feline cartoon, which has adorned merchandise globally and become the favourite of many, celebrated her 50th birthday in style on Friday as she continues to rake in billions for company, Sanrio.

In her birthplace of Japan, where Hello Kitty continues to enjoy stardom, celebrations reached far and wide. The beloved character with the famous bow, has reached fame – being the star of museum exhibits, theme park events and even a national tour since her debut 50 years ago.

Hello Kitty isn’t actually a cat, but a schoolgirl from London

What surprised budding fans earlier this year, however, was the shocking revelation made by flagship company, Sanrio. It turns out that Hello Kitty, despite her adorable whiskers, cat ears and physical form is not a cat at all. She is a schoolgirl from London. Many have speculated that it is in fact this unusual blend of human-feline features that makes the cute Kitty so adaptable to audiences young and old, and has allowed her to keep centre stage in pop culture for half a century.

Design professor Mika Nishimura of Tokyo’s Meisei University has described Hello Kitty as “shrewd,” and reflects on how she has conqeuered several markets including fashion, entertainment and commerce. Not only this, but it is easy for lovers of the kitty to project their own emotions onto her given her mouthless face – a completely versatile companion. Nishimura told The Associated Press: “American feminists have said she doesn’t say anything and acquiesces to everyone. But in Japan, we also see how she may appear happy if you’re happy, and sad if you’re feeling sad.” She added: “It’s a product strategy that’s sheer genius. By being so adaptable, Kitty gets all those collaborative deals.”

Art Historian Joyce S. Cheng, a University of Oregon associate profesor also commented on Hello Kitty’s persona as being a tabula rasa: “She is supposed to be Kitty White and English. But this is part of the enigma: Who is Hello Kitty? We can’t figure it out. We don’t even know if she is a cat. There is an unresolved indeterminacy about her that is so amazing.”

Anniversary editions of Hello Kitty merchandise sold globally

As a testament to her popularity, anniversary editions of the myriad of merchandise already on sale have been designed for the birthday celebration. This ranges from pet collars, cosmetics and Happy Meals to crystal figurines and a Casio watch worth $120 (£92). Yet, even though she is projected as an adorable cartoon, this is not how her life started out . Instead, her life began in 1974 as a decoration for small accessories by Yuko Shimizu, but she soon became an instant hit in Japan. She was originally named Kitty White, whose birthplace was London, where she lived her parents and twin sister. Shimizu told the BBC: “The main theme of Hello Kitty is friendship. When I first created it, I made a family of which Kitty was a part. But then Hello Kitty started to appear in other settings as the character grew. Sanrio put a lot of effort into building the brand into what it is today.”

Hello Kitty company Sanrio pledge to make a version for men

Hello Kitty is not the only adorable Sanrio character, but certainly tops the charts for her lasting popularity across the globe. She is also diverisfying to attract a wider male audience. During a presentation earlier this year in Seoul, Hello Kitty designer Yamaguchi said one of her unfulfilled goals was finding a way “to develop a Hello Kitty for men to fall in love with as well.” She added: “I am certain the day will come when men are no longer embarrassed to carry around Hello Kitty.”

